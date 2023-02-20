Uniparts India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore in December 2022 down 3.26% from Rs. 243.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.04% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 44.46 crore in December 2021.

Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in December 2021.

Uniparts India shares closed at 573.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE)