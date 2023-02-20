English
    Uniparts India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore in December 2022 down 3.26% from Rs. 243.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.04% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 44.46 crore in December 2021.

    Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in December 2021.

    Uniparts India shares closed at 573.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE)

    Uniparts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.72250.11
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations235.72250.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.47111.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.53-4.43
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost33.5132.49
    Depreciation6.626.49
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses54.3467.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.2436.52
    Other Income0.810.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0536.58
    Interest0.911.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1435.56
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax41.1435.56
    Tax11.119.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0326.38
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0326.38
    Equity Share Capital44.6244.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.776.02
    Diluted EPS6.656.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.776.02
    Diluted EPS6.656.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

