English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uniparts India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore in March 2023 down 5.28% from Rs. 346.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.14 crore in March 2023 down 0.24% from Rs. 70.31 crore in March 2022.

    Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.18 in March 2022.

    Uniparts India shares closed at 578.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)

    Uniparts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.24331.18346.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.24331.18346.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.97114.70115.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.65-0.4312.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.6760.4559.10
    Depreciation9.4810.099.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.6677.5889.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.8268.8060.52
    Other Income6.856.640.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.6675.4460.83
    Interest1.231.641.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.4473.8059.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.4473.8059.36
    Tax14.1217.4914.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.3156.3145.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.3156.3145.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.3156.3145.31
    Equity Share Capital44.6244.6244.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2512.7110.18
    Diluted EPS10.0412.4810.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2512.7110.18
    Diluted EPS10.0412.4810.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Uniparts India
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:21 pm