    Uniparts India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.77 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 296.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.44% from Rs. 346.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.11 crore in June 2023 down 26.54% from Rs. 50.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.19 crore in June 2023 down 20.93% from Rs. 76.12 crore in June 2022.

    Uniparts India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.42 in June 2022.

    Uniparts India shares closed at 661.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.59% returns over the last 6 months

    Uniparts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.77328.24346.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.77328.24346.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.22104.97139.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.0320.65-16.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.1060.6758.73
    Depreciation9.959.489.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.1178.6689.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3653.8265.61
    Other Income0.886.850.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.2460.6666.53
    Interest1.141.231.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.1159.4465.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.1159.4465.18
    Tax12.0014.1214.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.1145.3150.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.1145.3150.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.1145.3150.51
    Equity Share Capital44.6244.6244.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3510.2511.42
    Diluted EPS8.2210.0411.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3510.2511.42
    Diluted EPS8.2210.0411.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

