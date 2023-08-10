Uniparts India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.77 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.44% from Rs. 346.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.11 crore in June 2023 down 26.54% from Rs. 50.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.19 crore in June 2023 down 20.93% from Rs. 76.12 crore in June 2022.

Uniparts India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.42 in June 2022.

Uniparts India shares closed at 661.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.59% returns over the last 6 months