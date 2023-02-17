Uniparts India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 302.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 43.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 69.13 crore in December 2021.