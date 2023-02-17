 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniparts India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 302.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 43.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 69.13 crore in December 2021.

Uniparts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.18 359.76
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.18 359.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.70 137.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.43 -12.90
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 60.45 59.79
Depreciation 10.09 9.87
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 77.58 96.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.80 69.76
Other Income 6.64 1.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.44 71.58
Interest 1.64 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.80 69.82
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.80 69.82
Tax 17.49 17.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.31 52.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.31 52.76
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.31 52.76
Equity Share Capital 44.62 44.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.71 11.94
Diluted EPS 12.48 11.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.71 11.94
Diluted EPS 12.48 11.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
