    Uniparts India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 302.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 43.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 69.13 crore in December 2021.

    Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in December 2021.

    Uniparts India shares closed at 556.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.18359.76
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations331.18359.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.70137.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.43-12.90
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost60.4559.79
    Depreciation10.099.87
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses77.5896.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.8069.76
    Other Income6.641.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.4471.58
    Interest1.641.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.8069.82
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax73.8069.82
    Tax17.4917.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.3152.76
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.3152.76
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.3152.76
    Equity Share Capital44.6244.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7111.94
    Diluted EPS12.4811.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7111.94
    Diluted EPS12.4811.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am