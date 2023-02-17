Uniparts India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 302.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.31 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 43.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.53 crore in December 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 69.13 crore in December 2021.

Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in December 2021.

Uniparts India shares closed at 556.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)