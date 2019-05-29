Union Quality Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 202.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in March 2019 up 202.16% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 up 47.11% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019 up 376.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

Union Quality shares closed at 42.80 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)