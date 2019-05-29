Union Quality Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 202.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Union Quality Plastic Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in March 2019 up 202.16% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 up 47.11% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019 up 376.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.
Union Quality shares closed at 42.80 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Union Quality Plastic Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.54
|18.92
|5.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.54
|18.92
|5.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.88
|16.24
|3.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.19
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.02
|-2.20
|2.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.30
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.04
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.15
|2.24
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|2.29
|-0.87
|Other Income
|3.93
|0.56
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.62
|2.85
|-0.87
|Interest
|0.13
|0.29
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.49
|2.56
|-1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.49
|2.56
|-1.34
|Tax
|2.01
|-0.81
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|3.37
|-0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|3.37
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|6.93
|4.73
|4.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|7.12
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|7.12
|-2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|7.12
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|7.12
|-2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
