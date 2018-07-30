Union Quality standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 5.54 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.54 5.80 5.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.54 5.80 5.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.62 3.86 3.73 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.01 2.28 -0.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.24 0.29 Depreciation 0.09 0.22 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.78 0.08 1.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 -0.87 -0.70 Other Income 0.64 -- 0.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.87 0.14 Interest 0.03 0.47 0.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.54 -1.34 -0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.54 -1.34 -0.13 Tax 0.03 -0.36 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.56 -0.98 -0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.56 -0.98 -0.13 Equity Share Capital 4.73 4.73 4.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.19 -2.07 -0.27 Diluted EPS -1.19 -2.07 -0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.19 -2.07 -0.27 Diluted EPS -1.19 -2.07 -0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited