Union Quality Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore, up 170.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore in December 2018 up 170.37% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2018 up 9134.85% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2018 up 435.19% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

Union Quality EPS has increased to Rs. 7.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Union Quality shares closed at 21.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)