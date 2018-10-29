Union Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,493.12 crore, up 7.43% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,493.12 crore in September 2018 up 7.43% from Rs. 2320.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.03 crore in September 2018 up 109.08% from Rs. 1,530.72 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,771.88 crore in September 2018 down 8.62% from Rs. 1,938.97 crore in September 2017.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2018 from Rs. 21.87 in September 2017.

Union Bank shares closed at 62.15 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.36% returns over the last 6 months and -66.66% over the last 12 months.