Union Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,402.86 crore, up 87.72% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,402.86 crore in March 2021 up 87.72% from Rs. 2878.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,329.77 crore in March 2021 up 153.12% from Rs. 2,503.18 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,179.87 crore in March 2021 up 95.27% from Rs. 2,652.64 crore in March 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2020.

Union Bank shares closed at 35.45 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.26% returns over the last 6 months and 19.97% over the last 12 months.