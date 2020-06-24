Union Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,878.11 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,878.11 crore in March 2020 up 10.63% from Rs. 2601.5 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,503.18 crore in March 2020 up 25.7% from Rs. 3,369.23 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,652.64 crore in March 2020 up 53.31% from Rs. 1,730.20 crore in March 2019.

Union Bank shares closed at 35.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -52.26% over the last 12 months.