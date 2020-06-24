Union Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,878.11 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,878.11 crore in March 2020 up 10.63% from Rs. 2601.5 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,503.18 crore in March 2020 up 25.7% from Rs. 3,369.23 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,652.64 crore in March 2020 up 53.31% from Rs. 1,730.20 crore in March 2019.
Union Bank shares closed at 35.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -52.26% over the last 12 months.
|Union Bank of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,249.09
|6,442.68
|5,878.52
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,620.08
|2,799.23
|2,052.37
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|326.25
|292.89
|393.49
|(d) Others
|93.99
|95.92
|25.12
|Other Income
|2,017.58
|1,110.49
|1,271.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|6,411.30
|6,496.13
|5,748.00
|Employees Cost
|1,013.55
|865.64
|981.07
|Other Expenses
|1,229.50
|978.00
|1,161.74
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,652.64
|2,401.44
|1,730.20
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,501.69
|1,818.99
|5,766.15
|Exceptional Items
|-2,509.98
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,359.03
|582.45
|-4,035.95
|Tax
|-855.85
|7.87
|-666.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,503.18
|574.58
|-3,369.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,503.18
|574.58
|-3,369.23
|Equity Share Capital
|3,422.82
|3,422.82
|1,763.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.87
|86.75
|74.27
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.31
|2.46
|-28.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.31
|2.46
|-28.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.31
|2.46
|-28.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.31
|2.46
|-28.19
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|49,085.30
|49,923.58
|48,729.15
|ii) Net NPA
|17,303.14
|21,510.28
|20,332.42
|i) % of Gross NPA
|0.14
|14.86
|14.98
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.05
|6.99
|6.85
|Return on Assets %
|-0.02
|0.41
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:52 am