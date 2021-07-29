MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Union Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,013.45 crore, up 9.53% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,013.45 crore in June 2021 up 9.53% from Rs. 6403.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,180.98 crore in June 2021 up 254.93% from Rs. 332.74 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,302.81 crore in June 2021 up 31.45% from Rs. 4,034.09 crore in June 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Close

Union Bank shares closed at 35.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.

Union Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,345.759,970.2512,435.76
(b) Income on Investment5,099.954,910.915,235.96
(c) Int. on balances With RBI612.09520.47628.34
(d) Others76.4473.42128.74
Other Income2,900.874,550.941,462.46
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,120.7810,072.1912,025.61
Employees Cost2,823.702,444.042,086.60
Other Expenses1,787.812,329.891,744.96
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,302.815,179.874,034.09
Provisions And Contingencies3,523.813,904.283,555.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,779.001,275.59478.32
Tax598.02-54.18145.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,180.981,329.77332.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,180.981,329.77332.74
Equity Share Capital6,834.756,406.846,406.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.83.4989.0789.07
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.792.080.52
Diluted EPS1.792.080.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.792.080.52
Diluted EPS1.792.080.52
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA87,762.1989,788.2097,189.95
ii) Net NPA27,437.4527,280.5228,913.50
i) % of Gross NPA13.6013.7414.95
ii) % of Net NPA4.694.624.97
Return on Assets %0.430.490.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Union Bank #Union Bank of India
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:44 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.