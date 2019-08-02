Union Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,518.19 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,518.19 crore in June 2019 down 4.11% from Rs. 2626.12 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.43 crore in June 2019 up 73.25% from Rs. 129.54 crore in June 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,886.41 crore in June 2019 down 9.69% from Rs. 2,088.78 crore in June 2018.
Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2018.
Union Bank shares closed at 84.05 on May 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.79% returns over the last 6 months and -3.22% over the last 12 months.
|Union Bank of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,127.87
|5,878.52
|6,011.51
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,412.01
|2,052.37
|2,352.19
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|319.74
|393.49
|309.01
|(d) Others
|38.00
|25.12
|28.10
|Other Income
|989.52
|1,271.51
|1,207.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|6,379.43
|5,748.00
|6,074.69
|Employees Cost
|721.17
|981.07
|770.16
|Other Expenses
|900.13
|1,161.74
|975.13
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,886.41
|1,730.20
|2,088.78
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,519.34
|5,766.15
|2,229.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|367.07
|-4,035.95
|-140.29
|Tax
|142.64
|-666.72
|-269.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|224.43
|-3,369.23
|129.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|224.43
|-3,369.23
|129.54
|Equity Share Capital
|1,763.02
|1,763.02
|1,168.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|74.27
|74.27
|67.43
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.27
|-28.19
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.27
|-28.19
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.27
|-28.19
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.27
|-28.19
|1.11
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|48,811.88
|48,729.15
|50,972.64
|ii) Net NPA
|21,230.89
|20,332.42
|25,508.46
|i) % of Gross NPA
|15.18
|14.98
|16.00
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.23
|6.85
|8.70
|Return on Assets %
|0.17
|-2.71
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited