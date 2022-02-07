Union Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,174.39 crore, up 8.88% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,174.39 crore in December 2021 up 8.88% from Rs. 6589.5 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,085.40 crore in December 2021 up 49.33% from Rs. 726.84 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,098.19 crore in December 2021 down 4% from Rs. 5,310.60 crore in December 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2020.

Union Bank shares closed at 48.00 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.64% returns over the last 6 months and 41.18% over the last 12 months.