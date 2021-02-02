MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Union Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,589.50 crore, up 110.22% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,589.50 crore in December 2020 up 110.22% from Rs. 3134.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 726.84 crore in December 2020 up 26.5% from Rs. 574.58 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,310.60 crore in December 2020 up 121.14% from Rs. 2,401.44 crore in December 2019.

Union Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2019.

Close

Union Bank shares closed at 32.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.

Union Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,452.4611,845.376,442.68
(b) Income on Investment5,160.725,266.112,799.23
(c) Int. on balances With RBI415.74548.67292.89
(d) Others58.38116.0495.92
Other Income3,015.542,307.911,110.49
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,497.8011,483.316,496.13
Employees Cost2,415.122,079.14865.64
Other Expenses1,879.321,786.92978.00
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,310.604,734.732,401.44
Provisions And Contingencies5,255.894,143.931,818.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax54.71590.80582.45
Tax-672.1374.187.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities726.84516.62574.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period726.84516.62574.58
Equity Share Capital6,406.846,406.843,422.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.0789.0786.75
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.130.812.46
Diluted EPS1.130.812.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.130.812.46
Diluted EPS1.130.812.46
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA87,968.6295,796.9049,923.58
ii) Net NPA19,063.0523,894.3521,510.28
i) % of Gross NPA13.4914.7114.86
ii) % of Net NPA3.274.136.99
Return on Assets %0.280.190.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Union Bank #Union Bank of India
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.