Union Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,134.59 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,134.59 crore in December 2019 up 25.68% from Rs. 2494.17 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 574.58 crore in December 2019 up 275.03% from Rs. 153.21 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,401.44 crore in December 2019 up 37.2% from Rs. 1,750.37 crore in December 2018.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2018.

Union Bank shares closed at 48.95 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -37.88% over the last 12 months.