Union Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,494.17 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,494.17 crore in December 2018 down 2.12% from Rs. 2548.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.21 crore in December 2018 up 112.26% from Rs. 1,249.85 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,750.37 crore in December 2018 up 5.79% from Rs. 1,654.60 crore in December 2017.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.63 in December 2017.

Union Bank shares closed at 92.50 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.39% returns over the last 6 months and -32.92% over the last 12 months.