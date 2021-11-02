MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Union Bank of India sees 3-fold jump in net profit to Rs 1,526 crore in September quarter

The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets falling to 12.64 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September 2021, from 14.71 per cent by the end of September 2020.

PTI
November 02, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,526.12 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 516.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during July-September 2021 rose to Rs 20,683.95 crore as compared with Rs 20,182.62 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Provisionings for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 3,723.76 crore, against Rs 4,242.45 crore a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets falling to 12.64 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September 2021, from 14.71 per cent by the end of September 2020.

Close

Related stories

In terms of value, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were worth Rs 80,211.73 crore, down from Rs 95,796.90 crore.

However, net NPAs increased slightly to 4.61 per cent (Rs 26,786.42 crore), from 4.13 per cent (Rs 23,894.35 crore) a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,510.68 crore in July-September 2021, a jump of 183 per cent from Rs 533.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its consolidated total income rose to Rs 21,621.87 crore, from Rs 20,910.91 crore a year ago.

Shares of Union Bank of India on Tuesday closed at Rs 49.40 apiece on the BSE, up 5.89 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Results #Union Bank of India
first published: Nov 2, 2021 06:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.