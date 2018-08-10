App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank of India Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 129 cr despite higher provisions, NPA weakens

Union Bank of India's provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 60.7 percent sequentially to Rs 2,229 crore, but increased 30.8 percent YoY in Q1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Union Bank of India has reported a 11.2 percent growth year-on-year in first quarter profit to Rs 129.5 crore, driven by tax credit and net interest income.

Profit in same period last fiscal was Rs 116.5 crore.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 17.1 percent to Rs 2,626.2 crore compared to Rs 2,242.6 crore in year-ago with loan growth at 5 percent.

Asset quality weakened for the quarter with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances rising to 16 percent versus 15.7 percent and net NPA increasing to 8.7 percent versus 8.4 percent sequentially.

In absolute terms, gross NPA increased 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 50,972.6 crore and net NPA 4.9 percent to Rs 25,508.4 crore for quarter ended June 2018.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 60.7 percent sequentially to Rs 2,229 crore, but increased 30.8 percent YoY in Q1.

Other income (non-interest income) dropped 14.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,207.95 crore while operating profit increased 1.56 percent to Rs 2,088.78 crore in June quarter.

Tax credit for the quarter stood at Rs 269.83 crore against tax expenses of Rs 236.30 crore in same period last fiscal.

The stock price closed at Rs 85.45, down Rs 3.65, or 4.10 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Results #Union Bank of India

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.