Union Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,969.72 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,969.72 crore in September 2021 up 8.61% from Rs. 6417.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,510.68 crore in September 2021 up 182.97% from Rs. 533.87 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,049.21 crore in September 2021 up 27.63% from Rs. 4,739.73 crore in September 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2020.

Union Bank shares closed at 49.30 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)