Union Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,969.72 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

November 03, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,969.72 crore in September 2021 up 8.61% from Rs. 6417.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,510.68 crore in September 2021 up 182.97% from Rs. 533.87 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,049.21 crore in September 2021 up 27.63% from Rs. 4,739.73 crore in September 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2020.

Union Bank shares closed at 49.30 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)

Union Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,178.4011,362.3011,860.56
(b) Income on Investment5,045.905,224.995,385.34
(c) Int. on balances With RBI450.31612.91550.14
(d) Others176.6078.44117.25
Other Income4,770.663,387.982,899.10
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,881.4910,126.8911,495.96
Employees Cost2,701.942,876.072,128.07
Other Expenses2,989.232,364.702,448.63
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,049.215,298.964,739.73
Provisions And Contingencies3,719.283,593.334,140.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,329.931,705.63598.92
Tax831.11599.7075.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,498.821,105.93523.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,498.821,105.93523.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates11.8614.2210.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,510.681,120.15533.87
Equity Share Capital6,834.756,834.756,406.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.83.4983.4989.07
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.281.700.83
Diluted EPS2.281.700.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.281.700.83
Diluted EPS2.281.700.83
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Union Bank #Union Bank of India
first published: Nov 3, 2021 09:55 am

