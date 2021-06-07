Union Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,542.85 crore, up 89.22% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,542.85 crore in March 2021 up 89.22% from Rs. 2929.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,269.18 crore in March 2021 up 146.78% from Rs. 2,713.03 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,205.18 crore in March 2021 up 96.08% from Rs. 2,654.65 crore in March 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.93 in March 2020.

Union Bank shares closed at 35.45 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)