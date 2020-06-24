Union Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,929.28 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,929.28 crore in March 2020 up 11.51% from Rs. 2626.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,713.03 crore in March 2020 up 18.56% from Rs. 3,331.45 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,654.65 crore in March 2020 up 50.53% from Rs. 1,763.57 crore in March 2019.

Union Bank shares closed at 35.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -52.26% over the last 12 months.