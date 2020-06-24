Union Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,929.28 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,929.28 crore in March 2020 up 11.51% from Rs. 2626.87 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,713.03 crore in March 2020 up 18.56% from Rs. 3,331.45 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,654.65 crore in March 2020 up 50.53% from Rs. 1,763.57 crore in March 2019.
Union Bank shares closed at 35.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -52.26% over the last 12 months.
|Union Bank of India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,277.87
|6,452.83
|5,900.01
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,662.57
|2,844.68
|2,066.42
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|327.00
|294.24
|395.45
|(d) Others
|95.53
|96.13
|25.11
|Other Income
|2,113.14
|1,297.35
|1,533.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|6,433.69
|6,499.45
|5,760.12
|Employees Cost
|1,043.80
|891.63
|998.44
|Other Expenses
|1,343.97
|1,174.97
|1,398.40
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,654.65
|2,419.18
|1,763.57
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,612.29
|1,856.56
|5,783.45
|Exceptional Items
|-2,509.98
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,467.62
|562.62
|-4,019.88
|Tax
|-838.35
|9.39
|-687.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,629.27
|553.23
|-3,332.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,629.27
|553.23
|-3,332.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-83.76
|1.13
|1.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,713.03
|554.36
|-3,331.45
|Equity Share Capital
|3,422.82
|3,422.82
|1,763.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.87
|86.75
|74.27
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.93
|2.37
|-27.88
|Diluted EPS
|-7.93
|2.37
|-27.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.93
|2.37
|-27.88
|Diluted EPS
|-7.93
|2.37
|-27.88
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am