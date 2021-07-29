Union Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,151.75 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,151.75 crore in June 2021 up 9.62% from Rs. 6524.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,120.15 crore in June 2021 up 228.54% from Rs. 340.95 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,298.96 crore in June 2021 up 30.22% from Rs. 4,069.23 crore in June 2020.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

Union Bank shares closed at 35.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 19.53% over the last 12 months.