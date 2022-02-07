MARKET NEWS

    Union Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,310.72 crore, up 8.88% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,310.72 crore in December 2021 up 8.88% from Rs. 6714.49 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,077.40 crore in December 2021 up 49.76% from Rs. 719.40 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,091.49 crore in December 2021 down 4.52% from Rs. 5,332.48 crore in December 2020.

    Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2020.

    Union Bank shares closed at 48.00 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.64% returns over the last 6 months and 41.18% over the last 12 months.

    Union Bank of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,284.2111,178.4011,467.83
    (b) Income on Investment5,056.335,045.905,275.36
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI580.44450.31416.82
    (d) Others151.30176.6060.37
    Other Income3,160.914,770.663,788.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended9,761.569,881.4910,505.89
    Employees Cost2,439.392,701.942,702.96
    Other Expenses2,940.752,989.232,467.33
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,091.496,049.215,332.48
    Provisions And Contingencies2,565.863,719.285,294.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,525.632,329.9338.24
    Tax1,463.28831.11-671.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,062.351,498.82709.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,062.351,498.82709.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates15.0511.869.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,077.401,510.68719.40
    Equity Share Capital6,834.756,834.756,406.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.83.4983.4989.07
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.552.281.12
    Diluted EPS1.552.281.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.552.281.12
    Diluted EPS1.552.281.12
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA------
    ii) Net NPA------
    i) % of Gross NPA------
    ii) % of Net NPA------
    Return on Assets %------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Lakhs)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Union Bank #Union Bank of India
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:42 pm
