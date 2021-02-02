Union Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,714.49 crore, up 110.59% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,714.49 crore in December 2020 up 110.59% from Rs. 3188.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 719.40 crore in December 2020 up 29.77% from Rs. 554.36 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,332.48 crore in December 2020 up 120.43% from Rs. 2,419.18 crore in December 2019.

Union Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2019.

Union Bank shares closed at 32.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.