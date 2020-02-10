App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,188.43 crore, up 24.16% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Union Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,188.43 crore in December 2019 up 24.16% from Rs. 2568 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.36 crore in December 2019 up 202.98% from Rs. 182.97 crore in December 2018.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,419.18 crore in December 2019 up 32.22% from Rs. 1,829.64 crore in December 2018.

Union Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Union Bank shares closed at 48.95 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -37.88% over the last 12 months.

Union Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,452.836,275.485,998.84
(b) Income on Investment2,844.682,774.772,278.82
(c) Int. on balances With RBI294.24262.99266.08
(d) Others96.13155.2219.82
Other Income1,297.351,285.011,193.36
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended6,499.456,512.065,995.56
Employees Cost891.63782.58769.38
Other Expenses1,174.971,186.771,162.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,419.182,272.061,829.64
Provisions And Contingencies1,856.563,884.701,676.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax562.62-1,612.64153.27
Tax9.39-424.07-25.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities553.23-1,188.57178.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period553.23-1,188.57178.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.13-3.774.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates554.36-1,192.34182.97
Equity Share Capital3,422.821,763.021,763.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.86.7574.27--
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.37-6.76--
Diluted EPS2.37-6.76--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.37-6.76--
Diluted EPS2.37-6.76--
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Union Bank #Union Bank of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.