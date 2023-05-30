Unijolly Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 76.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 76.91% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 60.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Unijolly Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 50.52 in March 2022.