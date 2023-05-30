Unijolly Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 76.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unijolly Investments Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 76.91% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 60.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Unijolly Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 50.52 in March 2022.
|Unijolly Investments Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.09
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|0.15
|Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.04
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.04
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.90
|13.89
|50.52
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|13.89
|50.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.90
|13.89
|50.52
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|13.89
|50.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited