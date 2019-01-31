Unijolly Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 72.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 72.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 67.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Unijolly Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2017.