    Uniinfo Telecom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore in March 2023 up 7.15% from Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 74.76% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 98.15% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    Uniinfo Telecom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

    Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 20.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.79% returns over the last 6 months and -18.43% over the last 12 months.

    Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.8015.5910.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.8015.5910.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.261.390.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.56-1.081.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.276.323.22
    Depreciation0.250.490.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.918.623.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.67-0.160.31
    Other Income0.150.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.82-0.120.32
    Interest0.150.150.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.66-0.280.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.66-0.280.18
    Tax0.26-0.09-1.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.40-0.181.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.40-0.181.58
    Equity Share Capital10.6910.6910.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.171.67
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.171.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-0.171.67
    Diluted EPS0.37-0.171.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

