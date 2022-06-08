Uniinfo Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, down 34.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in March 2022 down 34.01% from Rs. 15.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 62.46% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Uniinfo Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.