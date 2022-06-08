Uniinfo Telecom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, down 34.01% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in March 2022 down 34.01% from Rs. 15.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 62.46% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
Uniinfo Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.
|Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.08
|10.46
|15.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.11
|Total Income From Operations
|10.08
|10.46
|15.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.53
|0.74
|2.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.87
|-0.56
|-2.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.22
|3.40
|3.38
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.93
|6.12
|11.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.50
|1.07
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.63
|0.99
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.48
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.48
|0.95
|Tax
|-1.40
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.58
|0.48
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.58
|0.48
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|10.69
|10.69
|10.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|24.30
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.67
|0.45
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.67
|0.45
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.67
|0.45
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.67
|0.45
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited