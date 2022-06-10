Uniinfo Telecom Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.12 crore, down 35.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.12 crore in March 2022 down 35.5% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 170.67% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

Uniinfo Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 23.25 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)