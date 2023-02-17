 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniinfo Telecom Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.22% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 1458.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.59 8.00 12.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.59 8.00 12.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.39 1.09 1.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 0.21 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.63 3.20 3.58
Depreciation 0.49 0.23 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.66 3.68 7.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.42 0.16
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.41 0.17
Interest 0.15 0.08 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.66 -0.49 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.66 -0.49 0.06
Tax -0.09 -0.01 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.57 -0.48 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.57 -0.48 -0.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.57 -0.48 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 10.69 10.69 10.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.45 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.45 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.45 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.45 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited