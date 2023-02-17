Uniinfo Telecom Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.22% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 1458.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.