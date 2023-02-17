English
    Uniinfo Telecom Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.22% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 1458.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.37% over the last 12 months.

    Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.598.0012.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.598.0012.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.391.091.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.080.21-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.633.203.58
    Depreciation0.490.230.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.663.687.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.420.16
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.410.17
    Interest0.150.080.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.66-0.490.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.66-0.490.06
    Tax-0.09-0.010.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.48-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.48-0.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.57-0.48-0.04
    Equity Share Capital10.6910.6910.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.45-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.45-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.45-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.45-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am