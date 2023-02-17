Uniinfo Telecom Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.22% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 1458.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.37% over the last 12 months.
|Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.59
|8.00
|12.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.59
|8.00
|12.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.39
|1.09
|1.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|0.21
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.63
|3.20
|3.58
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.23
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.66
|3.68
|7.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.42
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.41
|0.17
|Interest
|0.15
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.49
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.49
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.01
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.48
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.48
|-0.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.57
|-0.48
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.69
|10.69
|10.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.45
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited