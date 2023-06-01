English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unifinz Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 3575.82% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unifinz Capital India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2023 up 3575.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 3.07% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Unifinz Capital India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.692.460.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.692.460.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.170.37
    Depreciation0.190.19--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.760.34--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.040.820.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.06-0.67
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.05-0.67
    Interest0.290.45--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.88-0.50-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.88-0.50-0.67
    Tax-0.32-0.18-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.56-0.32-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.56-0.32-0.55
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-1.03-1.74
    Diluted EPS-1.79-1.03-1.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-1.03-1.74
    Diluted EPS-1.79-1.03-1.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Unifinz Capital #Unifinz Capital India
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm