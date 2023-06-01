Unifinz Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 3575.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2023 up 3575.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 3.07% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.