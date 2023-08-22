Unifinz Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 182.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in June 2023 up 182.59% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 698.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 121.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.