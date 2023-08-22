English
    Unifinz Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 182.59% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unifinz Capital India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in June 2023 up 182.59% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 698.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 121.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Unifinz Capital India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.142.691.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.142.691.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.280.83
    Depreciation0.190.190.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.750.76--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.211.040.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.590.17
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.590.17
    Interest0.470.290.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.88-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.88-0.08
    Tax-0.20-0.32-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.56-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.56-0.07
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2.11
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.65-1.79-0.21
    Diluted EPS-1.65-1.79-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.65-1.79-0.21
    Diluted EPS-1.65-1.79-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 22, 2023

