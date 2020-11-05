Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, up 20.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in September 2020 up 20.42% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020 down 40.06% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020 down 15.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2019.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2019.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 26.75 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)