Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, up 20.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in September 2020 up 20.42% from Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020 down 40.06% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020 down 15.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2019.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2019.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 26.75 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.03
|13.83
|12.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.03
|13.83
|12.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.19
|7.60
|6.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|--
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.60
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.86
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|1.74
|2.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|1.91
|1.82
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.44
|2.01
|1.87
|Interest
|0.52
|0.54
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.92
|1.47
|1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.92
|1.47
|1.49
|Tax
|0.23
|0.37
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.69
|1.10
|1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.69
|1.10
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|2.01
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|2.01
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|2.01
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|2.01
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm