Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.48 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.48 crore in September 2019 up 21.58% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2019 down 8.91% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2019 down 2.14% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2018.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2018.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 22.40 on October 09, 2019 (BSE)
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.48
|14.32
|10.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.48
|14.32
|10.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.87
|7.15
|4.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|0.45
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.50
|1.46
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.67
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.03
|2.25
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.82
|2.30
|2.14
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|2.33
|2.15
|Interest
|0.38
|0.37
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.49
|1.97
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.49
|1.97
|1.74
|Tax
|0.34
|0.52
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.15
|1.44
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.15
|1.44
|1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|2.63
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.10
|2.63
|2.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|2.63
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|2.10
|2.63
|2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
