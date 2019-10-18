Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.48 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.48 crore in September 2019 up 21.58% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2019 down 8.91% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2019 down 2.14% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2018.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2018.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 22.40 on October 09, 2019 (BSE)