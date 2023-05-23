Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.38% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 65.62% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

    Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 42.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.16% over the last 12 months.

    Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6514.0416.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6514.0416.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.557.9010.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-0.12-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.562.822.43
    Depreciation1.000.990.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.652.282.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.760.170.38
    Other Income0.310.090.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.070.260.78
    Interest0.530.560.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.54-0.300.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.54-0.300.20
    Tax0.14-0.08-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.41-0.230.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.41-0.230.24
    Equity Share Capital5.495.495.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-0.410.45
    Diluted EPS0.74-0.410.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-0.410.45
    Diluted EPS0.74-0.410.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
