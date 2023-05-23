Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.38% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 65.62% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 42.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.16% over the last 12 months.