Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, down 6.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in March 2023 down 6.38% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 65.62% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 42.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.18% returns over the last 6 months and -1.16% over the last 12 months.
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.65
|14.04
|16.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.65
|14.04
|16.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.55
|7.90
|10.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-0.12
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.56
|2.82
|2.43
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.99
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.65
|2.28
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|0.17
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.09
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|0.26
|0.78
|Interest
|0.53
|0.56
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.54
|-0.30
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.54
|-0.30
|0.20
|Tax
|0.14
|-0.08
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.41
|-0.23
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.41
|-0.23
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.74
|-0.41
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|-0.41
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.74
|-0.41
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|-0.41
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited