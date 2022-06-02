Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 13.86% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 46.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)