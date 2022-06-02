Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 13.86% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 46.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.72
|15.94
|13.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.72
|15.94
|13.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.47
|9.50
|7.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.71
|2.41
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.92
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|2.43
|2.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.41
|0.89
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.10
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.51
|1.14
|Interest
|0.58
|0.43
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.08
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.08
|0.56
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.06
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.06
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.10
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.10
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.10
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.10
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited