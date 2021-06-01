Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 25.82% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in March 2021 up 25.82% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 151.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 31.17% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2020.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 32.00 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.93
|13.23
|11.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.93
|13.23
|11.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.49
|7.44
|5.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.25
|-0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.41
|2.24
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.89
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|2.25
|2.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.65
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.07
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|0.72
|0.75
|Interest
|0.58
|0.57
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.56
|0.15
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.56
|0.15
|0.32
|Tax
|0.14
|0.04
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|0.11
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|0.11
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.20
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|0.20
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.20
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|0.20
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited