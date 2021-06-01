Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 25.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in March 2021 up 25.82% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 151.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021 up 31.17% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2020.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 32.00 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)