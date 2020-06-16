Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.07 crore in March 2020 up 9.84% from Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 1044.9% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2020 up 12.41% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 20.10 on June 15, 2020 (BSE)