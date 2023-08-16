Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in June 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 17.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 25.6% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2022.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 59.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.07% returns over the last 6 months and 46.10% over the last 12 months.