English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in June 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 17.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 25.6% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

    Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2022.

    Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 59.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.07% returns over the last 6 months and 46.10% over the last 12 months.

    Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.1115.6517.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.1115.6517.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.398.5511.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.540.14-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.382.562.21
    Depreciation0.881.000.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.422.652.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.570.761.89
    Other Income0.030.310.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.601.071.91
    Interest0.610.530.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.990.541.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.990.541.33
    Tax0.250.140.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.740.411.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.740.411.00
    Equity Share Capital5.495.495.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.360.741.83
    Diluted EPS1.360.741.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.360.741.83
    Diluted EPS1.360.741.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Unick Fix-A- Fo #Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!