Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.93 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.93 crore in June 2022 down 4.3% from Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022 down 23.05% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2021.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 46.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.93
|16.72
|18.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.93
|16.72
|18.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.13
|10.47
|11.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.14
|-0.50
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|2.43
|1.97
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.96
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|2.98
|2.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|0.38
|2.11
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.40
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|0.78
|2.19
|Interest
|0.57
|0.58
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.33
|0.20
|1.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.33
|0.20
|1.73
|Tax
|0.33
|-0.05
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.00
|0.24
|1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.00
|0.24
|1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|0.45
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.83
|0.45
|2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|0.45
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.83
|0.45
|2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited