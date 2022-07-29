Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.93 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.93 crore in June 2022 down 4.3% from Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022 down 23.05% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2021.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 46.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)