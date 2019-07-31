Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 46.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2019 up 46.77% from Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2019 up 85.19% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2019 up 50% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2018.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2018.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 17.15 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)