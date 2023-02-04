Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.91% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 497.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
|Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 49.90 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.04
|18.55
|15.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.04
|18.55
|15.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.90
|10.95
|9.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.57
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.82
|2.24
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.97
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.28
|2.92
|2.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|2.04
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|2.13
|0.51
|Interest
|0.56
|0.72
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|1.41
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|1.41
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.35
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|1.06
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|1.06
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|1.93
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|1.93
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|1.93
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|1.93
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited