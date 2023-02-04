Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.04 18.55 15.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.04 18.55 15.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.90 10.95 9.50 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 -0.57 -0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.82 2.24 2.71 Depreciation 0.99 0.97 0.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.28 2.92 2.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 2.04 0.41 Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 2.13 0.51 Interest 0.56 0.72 0.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 1.41 0.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.30 1.41 0.08 Tax -0.08 0.35 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 1.06 0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 1.06 0.06 Equity Share Capital 5.49 5.49 5.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.41 1.93 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.41 1.93 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.41 1.93 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.41 1.93 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited