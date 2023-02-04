 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.91% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 497.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021. Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 49.90 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations14.0418.5515.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.0418.5515.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.9010.959.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.57-0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.822.242.71
Depreciation0.990.970.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.282.922.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.172.040.41
Other Income0.090.090.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.262.130.51
Interest0.560.720.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.301.410.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.301.410.08
Tax-0.080.350.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.231.060.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.231.060.06
Equity Share Capital5.495.495.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.411.930.10
Diluted EPS-0.411.930.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.411.930.10
Diluted EPS-0.411.930.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:11 am