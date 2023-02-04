English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.91% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 497.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 49.90 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.
    Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0418.5515.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0418.5515.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.9010.959.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.57-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.822.242.71
    Depreciation0.990.970.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.282.922.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.172.040.41
    Other Income0.090.090.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.262.130.51
    Interest0.560.720.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.301.410.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.301.410.08
    Tax-0.080.350.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.231.060.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.231.060.06
    Equity Share Capital5.495.495.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.411.930.10
    Diluted EPS-0.411.930.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.411.930.10
    Diluted EPS-0.411.930.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited