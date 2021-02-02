Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.23 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.23 crore in December 2020 up 25.56% from Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 9.96% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020 up 35.29% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 26.50 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)