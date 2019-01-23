Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in December 2018 up 13.42% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 88.67% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 down 31.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.

Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 22.95 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)