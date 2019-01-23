Unick Fix-A- Fo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in December 2018 up 13.42% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 88.67% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 down 31.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.
Unick Fix-A- Fo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.
Unick Fix-A- Fo shares closed at 22.95 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Unick Fix-A- Form and Printers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.15
|10.27
|7.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.15
|10.27
|7.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.06
|4.41
|3.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.18
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.42
|1.46
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.66
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.42
|1.78
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|2.14
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|2.15
|1.31
|Interest
|0.41
|0.41
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|1.74
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|1.74
|1.10
|Tax
|0.08
|0.47
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|1.27
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|1.27
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|5.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|11.74
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|2.31
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|2.31
|1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|2.31
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|2.31
|1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited